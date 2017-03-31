- Above is footage of Shinsuke Nakamura at Radio Row in Orlando this morning. Nakamura says he's wrestled a lot of great wrestlers in the past year with WWE NXT and he's built his own era there. Nakamura also comments on Orlando, saying it feels like his home now.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they're most looking forward to seeing inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight. As of this writing, 61% went with Kurt Angle while 10% voted for Rick Rude, 9% for Diamond Dallas Page, 7% for Beth Phoenix, 6% for The Rock 'n' Roll Express, 6% for Teddy Long and 1% for Warrior Award recipient Eric LeGrand.
- Toys R Us posted this video of a packed signing with Charlotte Flair at one of their Orlando stores this week:
Wrestling fans know what it's like to be a #ToysRUsKid as they met @MsCharlotteWWE at one of our stores in Orlando. @WWE and #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/1CKHFo6Wse— ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) March 31, 2017
