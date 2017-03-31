- Above is footage of Shinsuke Nakamura at Radio Row in Orlando this morning. Nakamura says he's wrestled a lot of great wrestlers in the past year with WWE NXT and he's built his own era there. Nakamura also comments on Orlando, saying it feels like his home now.

Regarding the WrestleMania 33 match he's looking forward to, Nakamura had to think about it for a minute but he named AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon. Nakamura says he's having fun now but will "switch on" before his "Takeover: Orlando" match against NXT Champion Bobby Roode tomorrow night.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they're most looking forward to seeing inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight. As of this writing, 61% went with Kurt Angle while 10% voted for Rick Rude, 9% for Diamond Dallas Page, 7% for Beth Phoenix, 6% for The Rock 'n' Roll Express, 6% for Teddy Long and 1% for Warrior Award recipient Eric LeGrand.

- Toys R Us posted this video of a packed signing with Charlotte Flair at one of their Orlando stores this week:

Wrestling fans know what it's like to be a #ToysRUsKid as they met @MsCharlotteWWE at one of our stores in Orlando. @WWE and #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/1CKHFo6Wse — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) March 31, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.