- The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet pre-show opens with Byron Saxton. We're live from the Amway Center in Orlando. We see various WWE Superstars hanging out on the red carpet, including Mick Foley and Noelle Foley. Saxton is joined by Maria Menounos for her 4th straight Red Carpet pre-show appearance. Saxton sends us to Renee Young on the red carpet. She's with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Sharmell. They talk about tonight's ceremony before sending us to Cathy Kelley. She's with SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. She says it's hard to prepare for Sunday's title defense because it's open to women on the roster. She gives props to the division and says there's no weak link. Bliss says she's been working on her cardio and won't be going down without a fight. Cathy confirms that the match has been moved to the main card. Bliss says it's going to be awesome. We go back to Saxton and Maria. They're with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Wendy (Fifi The Maid). Flair gives props to tonight's class and comments on Charlotte getting the job done on Sunday.

Renee is with Noelle and Mick. Cesaro and Sheamus interrupt the interview and joke around with Foley. Foley is looking forward to seeing Kurt Angle's speech, Diamond Dallas Page because he's been a close friend for 25 years. Foley is also looking forward to Jim Cornette's appearance. Cathy is with Kelly Kelly next. Her main reason for being here is to see Beth Phoenix. She confirms she filmed a hilarious "Table For 3" with Eve Torres and Maryse this week. Saxton and Maria send us to a break. We come back and Renee is with WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund. Gene is really excited for Rick Rude's induction tonight. He comments on Rude's family members being here. Cathy is with Baron Corbin now. He has a lady friend with him. Corbin is confident that he will take the WWE Intercontinental Title from Dean Ambrose on Sunday but he's going to enjoy the rest of the week for now. Corbin looks at Braun Strowman to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year. Saxton and Maria are with WWE Hall of Famer Sting and his wife now. Sting talks about tonight's ceremony and says Eric Bischoff appearing is interesting. Sting does his signature yell and gets a pop from the crowd. Renee is with Mojo Rawley and he's wearing a Zubaz suit. This is his first Hall of Fame ceremony and Sunday will be his first WrestleMania. He says he's been dreaming of this since he was a kid. Cathy is with Nia Jax and her aunt Ata Johnson, The Rock's mother. Nia says the week has been surreal and amazing. Ata says she misses being around, so she tries to make the event every year. Her son isn't here but she's looking forward to seeing Nia and Roman Reigns lay the smack down. Renee is trying to get a word with Austin Aries but he's tied up. Maria and Saxton are with The Miz and Maryse now. They talk fashion and Sunday's big match against John Cena and Nikki Bella. Miz says it's a given that they will make easy work of Cena and Nikki. Maryse chimes in and Miz promises their match will be the one everyone wants to see.

