Daniel Bryan spoke with Gorilla Position about wrestling at WrestleMania 34 and facing The Miz. You can also hear his comments in the video above.

"Okay, if you can convince these guys [WWE] to let me do it, like, I'd love to do it." Bryan was asked about facing The Miz at that show.

"Uh, yeah, although- I don't know if I'd really want to go against The Miz. [Laughs] Okay, just look at the people around here, you got Nakamura over there. AJ Styles. Ya know, ya got, all the different people, ya know? So, yeah, great story and that might be the match that people would most want to see because they'd love to see me punch him in the face, I'd love to punch him in the face, but they don't let me punch people in the face anymore. It's not my deal anymore."

