The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox make their entrances as Tom Philips and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

They lock up. Fox backs Brooke into the corner. They lock up again. Brooke backs Fox up to the ropes. Fox kicks and strikes Brooke. Fox sends Brooke to the ropes, Brooke hits a shoulder block on Fox. Brooke does a back handspring into an elbow to Fox in the corner. Brooke sends Fox into the opposite corner. Fox elbows Brooke. Brooke eventually hits a stalled scoop slam on Fox and pins her for a two count. Fox slams Brooke's head on the top turnbuckle. Fox kicks Brooke and pins her for a two count. Fox hits a Northern Lights Suplex on Brooke. Fox briefly locks in a headlock on Brooke before slamming her to the mat. Fox briefly locks in another headlock, Brooke drives her into the corner. Brooke hits a pair of clotheslines prior to hitting another scoop slam on Fox. Brooke dodges an attack attempt by by Fox in the corner. Brooke pins Fox for a two count. Brooke hits a modified driver on Fox. Brooke pins Fox for the win.

Winner: Dana Brooke

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the contract signing with Triple H and Seth Rollins.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the confrontation between Undertaker and Roman Reigns.

Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Mustafa Ali, Drew Gulak, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari make their entrances.

Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik & Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak, Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

Metalik and Nese start the match. Nese locks in a headlock on Metalik. Metalik sends Nese to the ropes. Nese hits a shoulder block on Metalik. Metalik eventually hits an arm drag on Nese. Metalik hits a modified head scissors on Nese before hitting a bulldog as well. Metalik pins Nese for a two count. Ali is tagged in. Ali locks in a wrist lock on Nese. Nese sends Ali to the ropes, Ali kicks Nese. Ali punches Daivari before also punching Nese. Nese sends Ali with out of the ring with an assist from Daivari as we head into a commercial break.

Gulak, now the legal man for his team, sends Ali into the corner as we return from the commercial break. Gulak clotheslines Ali. Gulak hits a hip toss on Ali before pinning him for a two count. Gulak locks in an arm lock on Ali. Ali hits a forearm to the face of Gulak. Gulak clotheslines Ali prior to pinning him for another two count. Daivari is tagged in. Daivari stomps Ali. Daivari hits an elbow drop from the second rope on Ali. Dorado breaks up a pin attempt by Daivari. Daivari sends Ali into the turnbuckles. Gulak is tagged in. Gulak locks in a modified chinlock on Ali. Gulak eventually sends Ali to the corner. Ali dodges an attack attempt by Gulak. Ali hits a neckbreaker on Gulak. Daivari is tagged in, as is Dorado. Dorado hits a springboard moonsault on Daivari. Dorado pins Daivari for a two count. Dorado hits a hurricanruna on Daivari. Dorado eventually hits a spin kick on Daivari. Dorado ascends the turnbuckle. Dorado hits a Shooting Star Press on Daivari. Nese breaks a pin attempt by Dorado. Metalik gets in the ring. Nese connects with a forearm to Metalik. Metalik dumps Nese over the top rope on to the ring apron before kicking him in the face. Metalik goes to the top turnbuckle and hits a plancha on Nese outside the ring. Gulak is tagged in. Dorado ducks a clothesline attempt by Gulak before chopping him. Ali is tagged in. Dorado does a back handspring into a stunner on Gulak. Ali is tagged in. Ali connects with the Inverted 450 Splash on Gulak. Ali pins Gulak for the win.

Winners: Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik & Mustafa Ali

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Universal Champion Goldberg delivering a spear to Brock Lesnar outside the ring. Happy WrestleMania weekend everyone!

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.