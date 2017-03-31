- As noted, Triple H and others presented WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair with a statue at WrestleMania 33 Axxess on Thursday night. Above is a video package with more footage from the event.

- Bayley's WrestleMania 33 Diary entries continue as the RAW Women's Champion reunites with Carmella at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in this new video:

- As seen below, Mexican wrestling legend Blue Panther sent a signed mask to Daniel Bryan in Orlando this week and invited the SmackDown General Manager to wrestle and exchange knowledge with him. Bryan wrote the following:

The legendary Blue Panther sent me a signed mask and video message inviting me to wrestle and exchange knowledge with him. Incredible! https://t.co/xduMd9dEg0 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 31, 2017

Adivina de quién es súper fan @WWEDanielBryan? #Bluepanther le envía un regalo muy especial al Gerente General de #SDLive! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/GTrwEcOIMD — WWE Español (@wweespanol) March 31, 2017

