- As noted earlier in this post, the 2017 WWE Hall of Famers received their rings from Triple H and Vince McMahon backstage at the Amway Center in Orlando. Above is more footage of Kurt Angle receiving his ring.

- Legacy Wing inductees for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame were announced as Haystacks Calhoun, Judy Grable, Farmer Burns, Rikidozan, June Byers, Dr. Jerry Graham, Toots Mondt, Bearcat Wright and Luther Lindsay tonight. This is the same list that was reported a week ago with Wright added. Below is a graphic for the inductees:

