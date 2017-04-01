- Above is video of Jim Cornette and 2017 WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express backstage at Friday's ceremony in Orlando. Regarding the Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, Ricky Morton goes with Sheamus & Cesaro while Cornette picks Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson to retain, and Robert Gibson picks Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

spoke with People.com about how she diets and exercises in preparation for WrestleMania 33. She commented on the stars of the SmackDown women's division being good friends despite the rivalries on TV:

"While we're in the ring we're all fierce competitors, everyone wants to win, but behind the curtain we're all friends. There's a little dance that we do — myself, Alexia Bliss, and Carmela — any time that Mickie James' music comes on, and it really gets us going before the match. I call us the Three Disgruntled Blondes. It just loosens you up and makes you laugh."

- As seen below, 79% of fans on Twitter gave the 2017 Hall of Fame induction ceremony a thumbs up with over 3500 votes:

