- WWE posted this video of a milk-soaked 2017 Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returning to the backstage area after his induction speech in Orlando last night.

Randy Orton turns 37 years old today while former TNA star Jesse Sorensen turns 28.

- Below is another Bayley WrestleMania 33 Diary entry with the RAW Women's Champion talking to 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix backstage at last night's induction ceremony. WWE also posted this video of Bayley and her fans at the Orlando Eye ferris wheel on Friday.

