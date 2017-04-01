- Above is video of Nikki Bella and Charlotte Flair talking to Peter Rosenberg about a potential match between the two while at Radio Row in Orlando on Friday morning. Nikki talks about how Brie Bella wanted to see SmackDown Women's Champion Nikki vs. RAW Women's Champion Charlotte at WrestleMania 33.

- Below are more videos from after last night's WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony with Eric LeGrand, Tony Chimel, Natalya and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix:

