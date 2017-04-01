- As noted, WWE Network aired a live "Bring It To The Table" episode with JBL, Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg this week from Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Above is full video of that episode.

- Many fans noticed the empty seats at last night's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at the Amway Center in Orlando. PWInsider notes that part of the reason for so many empty seats was because ticket re-sellers were unable to move their goods.

- WWE posted these backstage videos of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as he watched John Cena's speech and his Hall of Fame video package last night in Orlando:

