- Above and below are new videos from Cathy Kelley in Orlando. Above she looks at how a Triple H meme came to life this week and below she plays a game of "Guess That Uso" with Hall of Fame tickets up for grabs while in line at WrestleMania 33 Axxess.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which WrestleMania 33 match will be the most brutal. As of this writing, 49% went with the Triple H vs. Seth Rollins Non-Sanctioned Match while 11% voted for Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles, 11% for Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, 10% for Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker and 5% for Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. The rest of the matches received 4% or less.

- As noted, Sheamus needed 15 stitches to close a wound suffered during the ladder melee on this week's WWE RAW. As you can see in the photos below, the wound is healing but The Celtic Warrior will be sporting a shiner during the Ladder Match at WrestleMania 33 with Enzo Amore & Big Cass and RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

