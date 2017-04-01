- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 with dominating moves that were used to defeat The Undertaker.
UPDATE: Singh later noted that she made Orlando after all. She wrote:
Orlando, I just landed and am heading straight to the show. I need you to be hella rowdy to wake me up today!! Can't wait x who's coming? ????— Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) April 1, 2017
- John Cena tweeted the following on inducting Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame last night:
Amazing night at #WWEHallOfFame thank U @RealKurtAngle for allowing me to be part of such a wonderful #Wrestlemania moment @WWE #EarnTheDay— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 1, 2017
