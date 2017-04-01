Samoa Joe's VIP signing at WrestleMania Axxess ended 30 minutes early due to a lack of attendees. The Samoa Joe area was used for the overflow for the Roman Reigns VIP signing. Fans were waiting for the Reigns and Nikki Bella VIP lines 1.5 hours early. You can check out photos below.

Samoa Joe leaving through the crowd after his signing ended early (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne for the photo):

Fans waiting for Reigns in the Samoa Joe overflow area (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne for the photo):

Video of the line for Reigns:


Video of Nikki's line:


Lyne contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

