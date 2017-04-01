Samoa Joe's VIP signing at WrestleMania Axxess ended 30 minutes early due to a lack of attendees. The Samoa Joe area was used for the overflow for the Roman Reigns VIP signing. Fans were waiting for the Reigns and Nikki Bella VIP lines 1.5 hours early. You can check out photos below.

Samoa Joe leaving through the crowd after his signing ended early (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne for the photo):

Samoa Joe leaving his VIP signing at #WrestleMania #Axxess 30 mins early due to lack of ticketed fans (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne for the pic) A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

Fans waiting for Reigns in the Samoa Joe overflow area (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne for the photo):

Fans waiting for the Roman Reigns signing in the Samoa Joe overflow area. Fans started camping out for the Reigns & Nikki Bella VIP lines 1.5 hrs early. (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne for the pic) A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

Video of the line for Reigns:

Video of Nikki's line:

