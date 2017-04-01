In what is most likely an April Fool's joke, Chris Jericho posted a photo today on Instagram of a swollen ankle. He claims that doctors have told him he will be unable to compete tomorrow night against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33. As of yet, he hasn't revealed whether this is actually legitimate news, but there's reason to be highly suspicious at the moment. We'll keep you updated when further news breaks.

As noted before, Jericho will be touring with his band Fozzy shortly after WrestleMania in their Welcome to Rockville tour in late April. His showdown with Owens (if it goes down) will likely be his last big feud for awhile.

Bad news guys....tore up my Anke in training and it doesn't look good. Doc says my match tomorrow at #Wrestlemania is off. I'll keep you posted.... #badluck #crappytiming A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

