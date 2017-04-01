In what is most likely an April Fool's joke, Chris Jericho posted a photo today on Instagram of a swollen ankle. He claims that doctors have told him he will be unable to compete tomorrow night against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33. As of yet, he hasn't revealed whether this is actually legitimate news, but there's reason to be highly suspicious at the moment. We'll keep you updated when further news breaks.
