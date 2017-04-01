In the video above from today's WrestleMania 33 Axxess, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal announces that new title belts will be revealed at NXT "Takeover: Orlando" tonight.

Below is the card for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women's Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Asuka

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain

Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross

Make sure to join us tonight for our live coverage of NXT Takeover: Orlando. Matt Morgan, Chris Callicutt and Raj Giri will also host a special edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast immediately following the show.

