In the video above from today's WrestleMania 33 Axxess, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal announces that new title belts will be revealed at NXT "Takeover: Orlando" tonight.
NXT Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
Triple Threat Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles
Dash & Dawson vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Authors of Pain
Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas
Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs. Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross
Make sure to join us tonight for our live coverage of NXT Takeover: Orlando. Matt Morgan, Chris Callicutt and Raj Giri will also host a special edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast immediately following the show.
