- Ryan Dilbert has a story about Bobby Roode at Bleacher Report. In the article, Roode discussed his time with TNA.
- Speaking of NXT Takeover tonight, Matt Morgan, Chris Callicutt and myself will host a special edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast immediately following the show. Make sure to join us here on the site live after the event.
- As noted, Chris Jericho posted what is almost certainly an April Fools joke on Instagram, saying that he injured his ankle in training. He used the photo below. Wrestling Inc. reader John Sembrot noted that the photo is the first thing that shows up when you search "bruised ankle" on Google images. As of this writing, Jericho has not confirmed that it is a joke.
