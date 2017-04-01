- Ryan Dilbert has a story about Bobby Roode at Bleacher Report. In the article, Roode discussed his time with TNA.

"I got an opportunity there to work with a lot of great guys, to be in the ring with a lot of veterans, to just open my eyes and open my ears to learn from guys like Kurt Angle and Bully Ray and the Hardys," Roode said. "You get five or 10 minutes or possibly jump in the car with them to ride to the next town for two to three hours and pick their brains. I used that opportunity a lot."

- Speaking of NXT Takeover tonight, Matt Morgan, Chris Callicutt and myself will host a special edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast immediately following the show. Make sure to join us here on the site live after the event.

- As noted, Chris Jericho posted what is almost certainly an April Fools joke on Instagram, saying that he injured his ankle in training. He used the photo below. Wrestling Inc. reader John Sembrot noted that the photo is the first thing that shows up when you search "bruised ankle" on Google images. As of this writing, Jericho has not confirmed that it is a joke.

Bad news guys....tore up my Anke in training and it doesn't look good. Doc says my match tomorrow at #Wrestlemania is off. I'll keep you posted.... #badluck #crappytiming A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.