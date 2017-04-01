The Sporting News has an interview with Sami Zayn, who was promoting WrestleMania 33. Sami, who is Muslim and is of Syrian descent, discussed the recent blocked travel ban, his feud with Kevin Owens and more. Below are some highlights:

"Look, I interpreted it very differently. When we had that war to settle the score at Battleground, to me, it was ending that chapter in the story. There's no question in my mind that we were going to wrestle again. I didn't realize it would be so quick but we're on the same show so our paths are bound to cross. I'm going to wrestle Kevin thousands more times. It's never over. That's the thing. It's never over. It never will be. I've seen the odd tweet or whatever, Facebook posts. Oh my god, I thought this was done. No, it's never done. That's the point of the story. It's never done."

Being outspoken about the travel ban:

"That had a direct impact on me as well. My brother was born in Syria and, I don't want to get political now, but he's coming to WrestleMania. He's on the plane right now. Hopefully, he gets across no problem but it's a sensitive subject because it hits really close to home being of origin from one of those seven countries on the ban list. I took it very personally. I don't want to be angry. I don't want to cause a divide. I don't want to tell fans what to think or what to believe or whatever but, at the same time, some things just hit you very personally. Sometimes you have to say what's on your mind if it's something that's really important to you."

Sami also discussed his emotional moment in Montreal, facing Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT Takeover last year, speaking out on the political climate and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

