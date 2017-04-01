- The Associated Press has their annual WrestleMania story here. In the article, The Miz talked about teaming with Maryse to face John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania this Sunday. The Miz noted that the response from fans has changed since the match was first revealed.

"I do whenever something is there and people are talking about it and making noise about it. Why deny the magic," he asked. "It's funny, when it was announced as a mixed-tag match, people were like, you're kidding me. Cena deserves to go against the Undertaker, Miz deserves to go against the WWE champion. This is below them. And then, once it started, people started going, 'Oh wait a second,' people are telling me this is the match people are looking forward to most. People care."

- As noted, Paige and Alberto El Patron revealed on social media earlier this week that they were getting married this past Wednesday. While neither Paige or El Patron have confirmed that the marriage actually took place, Paige posted the following on her Instagram this afternoon:

Crazy in love. Literally. Always by my side no matter what. Through hell and back and still look at him everyday likes it's the first time. My love ?? @el_patron_alberto A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

