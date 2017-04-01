Source: Forbes
As noted, Chris Jericho will be touring with Fozzy in May. In a new interview with Forbes that was conducted earlier this week while Jericho was headed to Orlando for WrestleMania weekend, Jericho stated that his current WWE run "is winding down."
As noted, WWE currently has Jericho listed for some shows in June, including the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on June 4th, although it could be an oversight on their end. Jericho said that he is will to work WWE live events when he's free.
"If there's a tour of Japan or a tour of Australia, I'll go if I'm free," Jericho said. "If there's a weekend I'm free, I'll do it in Peoria or Lakeland, Florida. It doesn't matter to me how big or small the shows are, because they all count. I still enjoy it, and when it's time for me to come back, if that time comes and when that time comes, then I'll come back the same way I always do."
Jericho also discussed the success of his podcast, which WWE legend turned him onto podcasting, The Jericho Network and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.
