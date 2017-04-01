Source: Forbes

As noted, Chris Jericho will be touring with Fozzy in May. In a new interview with Forbes that was conducted earlier this week while Jericho was headed to Orlando for WrestleMania weekend, Jericho stated that his current WWE run "is winding down."

"We're getting ready to put out a new Fozzy record, and I can't do wrestling and music at the same time. So I think this [wrestling] run is pretty much winding down at this point," Jericho said. "It's time to take a break from wrestling and work on some of these other things that have been on the back burner and are starting to come to fruition."

As noted, WWE currently has Jericho listed for some shows in June, including the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on June 4th, although it could be an oversight on their end. Jericho said that he is will to work WWE live events when he's free.

"If there's a tour of Japan or a tour of Australia, I'll go if I'm free," Jericho said. "If there's a weekend I'm free, I'll do it in Peoria or Lakeland, Florida. It doesn't matter to me how big or small the shows are, because they all count. I still enjoy it, and when it's time for me to come back, if that time comes and when that time comes, then I'll come back the same way I always do."

Jericho also discussed the success of his podcast, which WWE legend turned him onto podcasting, The Jericho Network and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

