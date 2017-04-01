- Above is the second episode of Zack Ryder's "Z! True Comeback Story" YouTube series.

- We've noted how WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has reportedly signed a new WWE deal that will see him call one of the top matches at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. We've also covered Mauro Ranallo missing WrestleMania after missing three weeks of SmackDown due to issues related to his battle with depression. Mauro tweeted the following today, apparently confirming JR for WrestleMania:

While it breaks my heart that I won't be at #WrestleMania I'm extremely happy for my friend @JRsBBQ #KeepUpTheGoodFight ?? — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 1, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.