- Above is a promo for tonight's WWE NXT Tag Team Title Elimination Match at "Takeover: Orlando" with The Authors of Pain defending against The Revival and DIY.
- As noted, it was announced earlier that new NXT title belts will be revealed to the champions at Takeover tonight. Triple H also announced the new 32-competitor women's tournament that will air on the WWE Network this summer. He tweeted the following on his busy day after arriving for Takeover this afternoon:
Today has already been a day of major announcements. #GetReady for #NXTTakeOver... @WWENXT is home. pic.twitter.com/6RLTw0fyvG— Triple H (@TripleH) April 1, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.