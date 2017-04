Welcome to WrestlingInc's LIVE coverage of Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor XI! Be sure to leave your comments in the comment section below.

The PPV opens with a video package hyping the card. ROH Champion Christopher Daniels faces Dalton Castle, The Hardys defend against Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Jay Lethal vs Cody, and much more! Let's get started!

ROH Television Title Match: Adam Cole vs. Marty Scurll (c)



