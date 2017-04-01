- Above is the NXT Takeover: Orlando pre-show, which kicks off at 7:30 ET. Our NXT Takeover: Orlando Viewing Party is here.

Cody Rhodes revealed today during a Q&A that he will be a part of this year's NJPW G1 tournament. (Thanks to @gravenbabies

- Kane, who has been out of action since last December and is in the process of running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, is in Orlando for WrestleMania weekend. He was at the Hall of Fame ceremony yesterday, you can see him in the background of this photo posted on Instagram by Ric Flair:

Like my man @champagnepapi says- "what a great time to be alive!" More life!!!!!! WOOOOO!#mania #divas A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

- Linda McMahon, who is currently the Administrator of the Small Business Administration, is at Axxess today. You can check out a photo of her below:

