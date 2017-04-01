Brian Fritz from Between The Ropes interviewed Paul Heyman as part of Radio Row the day before WrestleMania. Here are some of the highlights:

"What a fascinating rise back into prominence. As I said on Monday Night Raw, it's not like other's haven't tried it. Not just anybody. Not just slouches. We're talking Sting. The Icon. Not just anybody here. Sting. The greatest star in WCW, and if he wasn't' the greatest star in WCW, certainly the case could be made he's top one or two. And Sting couldn't pull this off, but Goldberg did, and he did it with dominance and devastation and destruction in a way no person could have seen coming. I've been fascinated by this rise back of Goldberg back into the main event, and i'm awfully proud of him . I have nothing but respect and admiration for what he's pulled off. And I'm happy for him him that he gets to go out in a manner that is worthy of his real life and his persona in that he gets to go down at the hands of Brock Lesnar this Sunday."

Whether Brock Lesnar is going to be on TV more next year and wrestling.

"I would presume that after this Sunday my job will be to say 'ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman and I'm the advocate for the reigning, defending, Undisputed Universal Champion Brock Lesnar', and should that be the case, as a spoiler I say it will be the case, I think defending that championship will be on the table and will be on Brock Lesnar's plate, and we will probably be more visible this year than we have in the past five years in WWE, simply because there will be a title to defend, and it's a new title and you want to establish that title. The WWE Championship, we didn't have to defend that often, because it was already an established championship. But now you have two competing championships and you don't want to be the champion who isn't as visible as the other champion."

What current storylines excite him.

"I like the whole concept of Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker. I'm fascinated to see the audience's reaction to that this Sunday. I followed what SmackDown has done with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton and I really have enjoyed that very much. I would be remiss if I didn't tell you that Seth Rollins, the pupil coming up against the teacher with Triple H has been very interesting to watch on Monday Night Raw. I'm looking forward to those matches very, very much."

See Also Paul Heyman Working With Record Company

Where ECW would fit in if it was still around:

"It's not still around. And it was a different era that ECW serviced. It was a different fanbase with different technology, with different levels of communication, and different levels of distribution. The ECW model of the 1990s would not fit in 2017, just like the promotions today and the manner in which they survive would not fit the 1990s...I would dare say if I were to be presenting a product, my goal would to be to present the best possible product out there, or I wouldn't want to present it at all."

To watch the interview in its entirety, check out the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Between The Ropes with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.