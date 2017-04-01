- It has not been announced if The Rock will be at WrestleMania this Sunday. The Rock was filming for Ballers yesterday in Los Angeles. He will be doing media for The Fate of the Furious, and will be in Orlando on Wednesday to do The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which is taping in Orlando this week. His mother was at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony last night with Nia Jax. The Rock did post the video above on his Youtube channel for April Fools Day with him goofing around over the past year.

- Actor Terry Crews appeared on Conan this past week, which you can watch here. Crews discussed playing a pro wrestler in the upcoming Adam Sandler movie, Sandy Wexler. Crews said that he trained with WWE talent for the role, which fulfilled a huge fantasy of his. He also said that his career "could have easily went" to pro wrestling.

- President Donald Trump thanked JBL on Twitter today for JBL's appearance on FOX News where he discussed consumer confidence rising to a 16 year high.

Thank you @JCLayfield -- will get even better as my Administration continues to put #AmericaFirst???? pic.twitter.com/AQQzmt10x7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

