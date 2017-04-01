Paige indicated on Twitter today that she and new husband Alberto El Patron may be expecting their first child together. The two were apparently just married this past Wednesday in Mexico.

Paige, who is not in Orlando for this week's WrestleMania 33 happenings, wrote the following today. It should be noted that today is April Fools' Day, so it's possible that it could be a joke.

Twos gonna become three #sisisi — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 1, 2017

As noted, she posted the following earlier in the day:

Crazy in love. Literally. Always by my side no matter what. Through hell and back and still look at him everyday likes it's the first time. My love @el_patron_alberto

Crazy in love. Literally. Always by my side no matter what. Through hell and back and still look at him everyday likes it's the first time. My love ?? @el_patron_alberto A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.