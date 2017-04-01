With the UFC taking another week off, Bellator grabbed the headlines with a card Friday night. In the main event, Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal earned redemption, defeating former UFC champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson via decision. The card aired live on Spike from The Allstate Arena in Illinois.

Lawal had lost a controversial decision to Jackson in the first meeting, but this time around, the former Strikeforce champion was able to use his speed and wrestling to withstand the punching power of Jackson.

After the win, Bellator officials announced that it would be Lawal welcoming former UFC contender Ryan Bader to the promotion later this year at Bellator: NYC from Madison Square Garden.

Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal def. Quinton "Rampage" Jackson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Emmanuel Sanchez def. Marcos Galvao via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Sergei Kharitonov def. Chase Gormley via KO (strike) at 3:55 of Round 1

Noad Lahat def. Lloyd Carter via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:50 of Round 2

Steve Kozola def. Jake Roberts via TKO (strikes) at :28 of Round 1

Joaquin Buckley def. Justin Patterson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Tim Cho def. Joshua Hardwick via TKO (strikes) at 2:43 of Round 2

Manny Vasquez def. Nate Williams via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-28)

James Bochnovic def. Matt Paul via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:30 of Round 1

Damian Norris def. Tom Shoaff via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Mike DeLaVega def. Brian Akins via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.