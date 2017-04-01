- Triple H kicked off the WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" event with an in-ring promo about how the brand is making history and coming home tonight. Below is fan video from that opening segment:


- WWE announced 14,975 fans in attendance at the sold out Amway Center in Orlando for tonight's Takeover event.

- The dark match before Takeover saw Oney Lorcan defeat Elias Samson. Samson wrestled under a mask as El Vagabundo as he recently lost the "Loser Leaves NXT" match to Kassius Ohno. Lorcan ended up unmasking Samson before he was yanked to the back by a female NXT security guard.




Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles