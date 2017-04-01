- Aleister Black made his WWE NXT TV debut at "Takeover: Orlando" tonight with a win over Andrade "Cien" Almas. Above is video of the former Tommy End making his entrance.

- Below are the new NXT Tag Team Titles, held by The Authors of Pain as of this writing. As noted, a new NXT Women's Title and a new main NXT Title belt will also be revealed at Takeover tonight.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.