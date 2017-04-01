- NXT Women's Champion Asuka has been champion for one year as she retained her title over Ember Moon at Takeover tonight. She defeated current RAW Women's Champion Bayley for the title back on April 1st, 2016 at "Takeover: Dallas" during WrestleMania 32 weekend.
Will the BRAND NEW #NXTChampionship leave #NXTTakeOver with @REALBobbyRoode or @ShinsukeN? The rematch is now streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/hlIgZp8srX— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
- As noted, former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Drew Galloway appeared at ringside during tonight's Takeover event. A graphic on the screen referred to him by his previous WWE name, Drew McIntyre. Triple H tweeted the following on Drew's appearance:
.@WWENXT is the place everyone wants to be... https://t.co/DXhoa9KYyf— Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2017
Fancy seeing YOU here, #DrewMcIntyre! #NXTTakeOver @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/maClXmz8cN— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2017
