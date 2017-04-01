As noted, the Hardys are expected to be signing with WWE imminently. At tonight's ROH Supercard Of Honor XI, the Hardys lost the ROH Tag Team Championships to The Young Bucks.

After the match, Matt Hardy said that he doesn't know how long the Hardy vessels will allow them to perform in these matches, but they leave the future of tag team wrestling in The Young Bucks' hands. The Hardys knelt and shook the the Young Bucks hands. Jeff then said that there's only one thing left to do, singing that they'll "fade away and classify ourselves as obsolete" before leaving the ring to allow the new champions to celebrate.

