As noted, General Manager William Regal presented new belts to NXT Women's Champion Asuka, NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and NXT Champion Bobby Roode at "Takeover: Orlando" on Saturday night.
The #AOP just wrote their name in the history books...for more reasons than one. Congratulations @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Z8dtUUMpX0— Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2017
The Empress of Tomorrow reigned supreme tonight. Congratulations @WWEAsuka. #NXTTakeOver #AndStill pic.twitter.com/EUMDzu6E2C— Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2017
The #NXTChampionship still sits around the waist of @REALBobbyRoode...and @WWENXT is still #Glorious. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/KvbeWc0ssO— Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.