Shinsuke Nakamura appeared to say goodbye to NXT following his loss to Bobby Roode at tonight's NXT Takeover: Orlando event.
You can watch the moment in the videos above and below:
@WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/cc62LcJWRW— Brandon Michael (@Brandonmike123) April 2, 2017
Looks like #ShinsukeNakamura is main roster bound. #ThankYouShinsuke #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/1dgCDbNSSL— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 2, 2017
Part of the Nakamura curtain call. #NXTTakeOver #ThankYouShinsuke pic.twitter.com/KeC4IZSFVp— Aaron Oster (@TheAOster) April 2, 2017
Has @ShinsukeN said goodbye to #NXT? #NXTTakeover #ThankYouShinsuke #WWE pic.twitter.com/e3DCwKzjNw— Kayfabe Jobber (@KayfabeJobber) April 2, 2017
