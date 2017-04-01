Shinsuke Nakamura appeared to say goodbye to NXT following his loss to Bobby Roode at tonight's NXT Takeover: Orlando event.

In what appeared to be his curtain call before heading to the main roster, Nakamura celebrated in the ring as fans sang his theme. Fans also chanted "Nakamura" and "Thank You Shinsuke."

You can watch the moment in the videos above and below:

