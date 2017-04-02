- As seen at WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" on Saturday night, NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over The Revival and DIY in an excellent Triple Threat Elimination Match. In the Fallout video above, Kayla Braxton catches up with The Authors and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering after their win. Ellering says this win was vindication and a confirmation on the evolution of The Authors of Pain. Ellering says Rezar and Akam proved themselves at Takeover. He accuses WWE higher-ups of trying to slow The Authors down but says they can't stop destiny because he and The Authors are going to be a dynasty.

- As seen below, 72% of fans on Twitter gave "Takeover: Orlando" a thumbs up with over 3900 votes:

What did you think of #NXTTakeOver? — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017

