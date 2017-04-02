- As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura appeared to say goodbye to NXT following his loss to Bobby Roode at tonight's NXT Takeover: Orlando event. In what appeared to be his curtain call before heading to the main roster, Nakamura saluted the fans, who were chanting "Nakamura" and "Thank You Shinsuke" before singing his theme. WWE posted video of the moment, which you can watch above.

TV Insider has an interview with Alexa Bliss, who was promoting Sunday's WrestleMania 33 event. During the interview, she discussed which wrestler she'd like to see as a surprise opponent in her title defense at the event.

"I would definitely pick Trish Stratus because I have always looked up to her and her work," Alexa said. "I would love to have a match with Trish Stratus."

- Big E sent the warning below to fans who are planning to play any WrestleMania drinking games on Sunday:

I wouldn't use the term "The Ultimate Thrill Ride" in any of your Mania drinking games unless you enjoy getting your stomach pumped. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 2, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.