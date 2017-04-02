- In the video above, NXT Women's Champion Asuka is asked by Kayla Braxton who is next for her after defeating Ember Moon at NXT Takeover: Orlando tonight.

"Who's left?" Asuka sarcastically asked, before noting, "I'm still champion!"

- As noted, NXT wrestlers Tian Bing and Killian Dain have been added to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this Sunday. WWE officially has these 25 stars listed for the battle royal: Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tian Bing, Mark Henry and Killian Dain.

- Shinsuke Nakamura took to Twitter after tonight's NXT Takeover: Orlando event to thank the fans, as seen below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.