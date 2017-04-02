As noted, WWE had officially listed 30 wrestlers for tonight's Andre the Giant battle royal at WrestleMania 33. WWE then added Tian Bing and Killian Dain from NXT to the match.

The updated list of names for the battle royal at WWE.com has 25 Superstars, so with the addition of Bing and Dain, 7 names had been removed from the original line-up. Those names are Titus O'Neil, Sin Cara, The Ascension, Kalisto and The Vaudevillians, who are no longer listed for the match.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.