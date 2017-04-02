Remember to join us this afternoon at 5pm EST for live WrestleMania 33 coverage from Orlando, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.
Hosts: The New Day
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women's Title
Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose
Triple Threat Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
Six-Pack Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title
Naomi vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss
Non-Sanctioned Match
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Special Guest Ring Announcer: Al Roker
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
Kickoff Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tian Bing, Mark Henry, Killian Dain
