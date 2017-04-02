Yesterday, we asked which match has you most excited and which should close out WrestleMania 33 later tonight. Let's get right to the results:

Not only did Undertaker and Roman Reigns get the most votes for which match most of you are interested in seeing, it also blew away the competition for closing out the event. Closing out was predicated on this match being Undertaker's last ever and some said if Reigns turns heel, that would make for a great ending.

2) Battle For Second - By my count it was a tie, but either way Austin Aries vs. Neville and AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon are high up on many of your lists. Neville and Aries have obvious talent that they are going to no doubt show off on the Kickoff Show. Initially, Shane and Styles was not received so warmly, but then people remembered Shane can't help but destroy himself in big matches...and it's AJ Styles!

3) Variety Is The Spice Of Life - Overall, the responses were all over the place for most interesting match, nearly every single match received at least one vote. Yes, even the triple threat tag match! More importantly, it shows WWE did a solid job giving the lineup some variety, so hardcore and casual fans would be invested in some way.

4) Other Main Events - In a distant second was Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton, with Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar bringing up the rear. Many felt a title match should finish the show and/or that the Royal Rumble winner should get to finish out WrestleMania as part of their reward.

Thanks to everyone who responded, we'll see what happens tonight! For now, here are some of the top comments:

AR:

"Taker vs Reigns, for the fact something epic could happen in the match and of course it COULD be Taker's final one against the most talked about star right now, love him or hate him. Second, Styles vs Shane for the story they've told so far, then Goldberg-Lesnar for the larger than life spectacle it's gonna be. Whatever it is, I'm about 1000 times more looking forward to Mania than last year."

Mr Bobbins:

"Most interested in - Taker vs Reigns. I am ridiculously curious about this match and for the first time since the streak and I am really not sure who will win (which is a first for a Taker Mania match where I'm usually pretty sure he wins, I was even sure he was gonna go over Lesnar at 30 hence the shock). What should close - Orton vs Wyatt. The rumble winner and championship match should always be the closing match in my opinion, regardless of who's in it."

Arya Shikhar:

"I'm looking for Reigns vs Taker and that match only should close the show."

Kombatant85:

"Seth Rollins vs. Triple H and Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens are my top 2 most anticipated matches. I feel Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton for the WWE Title should close the show."

