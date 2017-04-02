- In the video above, Bobby Roode discusses his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania last night. Roode boasted about how he said he would beat Nakamura for a second time, which he did.
- As noted, former German football goalkeeper Tim Wiese made his WWE in-ring debut during the U.K. tour last November. Wiese had been training at the Performance Center for a WWE career. ESPN FC reports that Wiese is returning to minor league football and is putting his wrestling career on hold.
- As noted, WWE introduced new NXT Championship belts at Takeover: Orlando last night. You can check out renderings for the belts below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Dan Hooper:
NXT World Championship
NXT Women's Championship:
NXT Tag Team Championship:
