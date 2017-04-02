- In the video above, Bobby Roode discusses his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania last night. Roode boasted about how he said he would beat Nakamura for a second time, which he did.

"For the past year Bobby Roode has taken NXT to new levels," Roode said. "I've taken it to greater heights. I have done things with this brand that has never been done before, and it's going to continue for days and weeks and months to come."

- As noted, former German football goalkeeper Tim Wiese made his WWE in-ring debut during the U.K. tour last November. Wiese had been training at the Performance Center for a WWE career. ESPN FC reports that Wiese is returning to minor league football and is putting his wrestling career on hold.

- As noted, WWE introduced new NXT Championship belts at Takeover: Orlando last night. You can check out renderings for the belts below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Dan Hooper:

NXT World Championship

Rendering for New NXT Championship title belt (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Dan Hooper) A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

NXT Women's Championship:

Rendering for New NXT Women's title belt (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Dan Hooper) A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

NXT Tag Team Championship:

Rendering for New NXT tag title belts (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Dan Hooper) A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

