- WWE posted the 360° virtual interview above with Sasha Banks, who re-lived her WrestleMania 32 triple threat match against Becky Lynch and then-Champion Charlotte. Sasha noted that it was her first time watching the match. She also revealed that she has been training with Shawn Michaels at the WWE Performance Center.

- USA Today's "For The Win" section has an interview here with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. During the interview, Flair revealed his last goal in pro wrestling.

"The only thing left is that the biggest moment of my life will be the day my daughter gets inducted into the Hall of Fame," Flair said. "I got to make it for that. I'm sure it will happen. I just have to make sure I am around."

- As noted, WWE Universal Champion Goldberg's current WWE contract expires tonight. Goldberg was asked on Twitter what his plans are after tonight, to which he wrote:

Taking a little time off to reflect then heading back to the gym #AskGoldberg https://t.co/2MXjBZ0Yn6 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) March 31, 2017

