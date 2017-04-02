Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman took part in a Kliq Q&A this weekend. Wrestling Inc. was on hand for the event, below are some highlights:

- Scott Hall revealed that he had heat with The Undertaker for calling Taker "Carrot Top."

- Hall shared a story where he and Shawn were at a bar and a bunch of people were upset that their girlfriends were flirting with Shawn. Although X-Pac said that the BSK (Bone Street Krew - Yokozuna, Undertaker, Savio Vega and the Headshrinkers) was their rival gang in the WWE, they helped Shawn and Scott outside of WWE.

- X-Pac shared the story of Shawn Michaels getting jumped. He said it would have never happened if he wouldn't have gotten out of the car and said something to the people who they had an issue with. Shawn Michaels said he had a concussion and had no recollection of what happened.

- Kevin Nash said that The Kliq started taking bookings apart from Shawn Michaels to reduce the likelihood of getting in fights.

- Scott Hall said that Triple H became a part of The Kliq due to initially being their driver and lackey.

- Shawn Michaels shared how he and Triple H had to cover for X-Pac a time when he was on a bunch of drugs by cleaning everything up before his bags and room were checked.

- Shawn Michaels said that no one had a problem with Chyna, but she started to get heat by hanging out with The Kliq.

- Scott Hall called himself the "Tito Santana of his era." He said that he didn't care about having that spot, because he would celebrate with Michaels and Nash for their accomplishments.

- Kevin Nash said that the Curtain Call largely came from finally refusing to take a urine test after having to take it multiple times daily. When they signed with WCW, they decided to "get stoned" in MSG.

- Scott Hall said that Shawn Michaels is the best in-ring performer ever, and still is to this day.

- X-Pac said that many wrestlers tried to get in between The Kliq to break them up, but couldn't.

- Scott Hall said that it was forbidden to talk to other wrestlers about money, and they were the first ones to do it.

- X-Pac went to Vince McMahon one day upset that Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were making a certain amount of money, and he wasn't. Vince McMahon reluctantly obliged and gave him the same payday.

- X-Pac is a big fan of Shinsuke Nakamura, and would love to have a match with Braun Strowman.

- Kevin Nash would have liked to work with Finn Balor.

- Scott Hall said that Arn Anderson told him that promoters would sit backstage and care the most about what wrestler made the fans have the biggest ovations.

Below is a photo from the Q&A, courtesy of Wrestling INC correspondent Scott H.

The Kliq Q&A at WrestleCon.

