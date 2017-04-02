- Above is another WWE 360° virtual interview, this one with Chris Jericho, who discussed his past WrestleMania matches. Jericho said that his WrestleMania 19 match with Shawn Michaels was his favorite. He said that if he had to pick a least favorite "match-wise", it was his match with William Regal at WrestleMania 17.

"It was kicking off the show, the story leading to it was great, but I wasn't happy with the match," Jericho admitted. "That was on me."

Jericho also said that he tried to get his WrestleMania 18 WWE World title match against Triple H switched with The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan match that went before it. He said that he knew how big the Hogan vs. Rock match would be, and the crowd ended up being pretty dead for his main event match with Triple H.

