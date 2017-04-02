Daniel Bryan was interviewed by Youtube personality Myles about WrestleMania 33 weekend.

The interview started in kayfabe mode, as Bryan said as the General Manager of SmackDown, he has to worry about all the things going on at SmackDown Live for WrestleMania weekend. He says it's more stressful and less fun. He jokingly pointed out Kalisto who was nearby, and said he's always running around saying weird things and that he can't trust him.

Bryan was asked which SmackDown WrestleMania match he was most looking most forward to, and he said Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton, because they're both at the top of their games right now. He followed that up by saying he's also looking forward to a lot of matches on the show, even some on the Raw brand.

He said he's known Austin Aries for years and once wrestled him for 76 minutes. Bryan is excited for him, and to see the Andre the Giant Battle Royal because he loves battle royals. He also hopes the John Cena/Miz match is a face-punching extravaganza.

Bryan was asked if he thinks Cena will propose at the end of the match. Bryan says he doesn't know if anything will happen, and he doesn't even know if it's a great moment for that to happen. Bryan considers himself a private person, even though he's on a reality show. He relayed a story about going to the doctor recently with his wife Brie and the camera team followed them in. He realized nothing in his life is really private anymore.

To see the video in its entirety, check out the video above.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.