- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon played "Know Your Spouse" on ESPN SportsCenter, as seen in the video above. They accurately answered almost every question, like what trait of Triple H annoys Stephanie the most (Triple H not taking out the trash), Stephanie McMahon's favorite WrestleMania moment (Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3) and Stephanie's first WWE job (being a receptionist). Surprisingly, the only question that was answered wrong was Stephanie McMahon saying that Triple H debuted in WWE in 1997, when it was 1995.
- Goldberg posted the photo below this morning, ahead of his WWE Universal Championship match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 tonight:
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.