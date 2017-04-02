- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon played "Know Your Spouse" on ESPN SportsCenter, as seen in the video above. They accurately answered almost every question, like what trait of Triple H annoys Stephanie the most (Triple H not taking out the trash), Stephanie McMahon's favorite WrestleMania moment (Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3) and Stephanie's first WWE job (being a receptionist). Surprisingly, the only question that was answered wrong was Stephanie McMahon saying that Triple H debuted in WWE in 1997, when it was 1995.

- TiqIq sent us word that as of 9am, Wrestlemania still has tickets available through both primary and secondary markets. There's less than 100 tickets on Ticketmaster, now starting at $373. Additionally, there's over 2,400 tickets on the secondary market via TicketIQ, starting at $97

- Goldberg posted the photo below this morning, ahead of his WWE Universal Championship match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 tonight:

Here we go!!!! @wwe #whosnext #brocksnext #familyfirst #ready4war #this1is4upop ?? A post shared by GOLDBERG (@goldberg95) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.