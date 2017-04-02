- WWE posted the video above of Bayley at her first VIP signing yesterday and having to miss NXT Takeover: Orlando. After the signing, Bayley discussed how much her fans mean to her and admitted that "she cried almost seven times" during the signing.
"There is one female in WWE ready to carry the top without the celebrity involvement, for her star power is at such a level, she's just as much a living, breathing demonstration of that intangible 'it factor' as even her father, 'The Nature Boy' himself," Heyman wrote. "Charlotte can be, and ultimately one day should be, the first female WrestleMania main eventer in WWE history."
- Stephanie McMahon provided a sneak peek of her WrestleMania gear tonight, as seen below:
