The updated WrestleMania 33 betting odds are in. While the lines have moved, the favorites haven't changed much from the odds that we posted last week.

The one interesting change is that Sami Zayn is now a slight favorite to win the Andre the Giant battle royal at -210. Braun Strowman, the previous favorite, is now a slight underdog at +125.

At -900, Roman Reigns is an even bigger favorite now for his match against The Undertaker, who is +500.

The smart money does not appear to be in right now, so we will update the odds when or if that happens. As noted, the smart money odds almost always end up being the final result.

A quick understanding of how to read these odds is that the minus sign represents the favorite and the plus sign indicates the underdog. The number after the plus or minus is how favored or unfavored the person is. So a $900 bet on Reigns, the favorite, would earn you $100. Meanwhile, a $100 bet on Taker would win you $500.

Here are the current odds:

Roman Reigns -900 vs. Undertaker +500

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar -3250 vs. Goldberg (c) +1350

WWE Championship

Randy Orton -750 vs. Bray Wyatt (c) +450

Mixed Tag Team Match

John Cena & Nikki Bella -1975 vs. The Miz & Maryse +975

Non-Sanctioned Match

Seth Rollins -1750 vs. Triple H +850



AJ Styles -1625 vs. Shane McMahon +775

RAW Women's Championship

Bayley (c) -1500 vs. Sasha Banks +1400 vs. Charlotte Flair +1200 vs. Nia Jaxx +5500

Smackdown Women's Championship

Naomi -530 vs. Carmella +320 vs. Alexa Bliss (c) +9500 vs. Becky Lynch +9500 vs. Mickie James +9500 vs. Natalya +13500

United States Championship

Kevin Owens -1750 vs. Chris Jericho (c) +850

Intercontinental Championship

Baron Corbin -1750 vs. Dean Ambrose +850 (c)

RAW Tag Team Championship

Enzo Amore & Big Cass -175 vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson +168 (c) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro +1150

Pre-show Matches

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) -1750 vs. Austin Aries +850

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Sami Zayn -210 vs Field +160

