Source: The Ross Report

Recently on The Ross Report, 'Good Ol' J.R.' Jim Ross caught up with fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair. During the conversation, Flair shared his thoughts on WrestleMania 33 and talked about his daughter, current WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

On the subject of WrestleMania, Flair said that the card is "loaded" and that Seth Rollins and Triple H's non-sanctioned contest will steal the show.

"There are a couple of matches that might stand out there. I think people are really looking forward to the girls match, which I'm excited I have the opportunity to watch. The setup with Ashley, my daughter, Charlotte, and Nia [Jax], Sasha [Banks], and Bayley, so just a great setup." Flair continued, "they're serious about Roman [Reigns and] The Undertaker. Bray Wyatt and Randy [Orton] is going to be good. Seth and Hunter [Hearst Helmsley] is going to be good. They'll probably steal it because Seth Rollins, he's really that good. He really is. And Hunter has been in the ring a few times, I've heard, the last couple of weeks, so he's ready. The show's loaded."

According to Flair, the Goldberg versus Brock Lesnar Universal Championship match will probably close the show. 'The Nature Boy' went on to say that Lesnar is under control more now than ever before and he is willing to do business.

"I would think it would be Goldberg and Brock [Lesnar will close the show]. It's funny because if you talk to Paul Heyman, Brock is going to bounce Bill around. Do you know what I mean? But that's hype." Flair continued, "Brock, he's a lot more under control than he ever was. He's a businessman. He's going, 'hey, you're paying me, what do you want me to do?' and I'm happy for Bill."

With respect to RAW's women's division, Flair said that WWE has shown a lot of faith in the participants of the RAW Women's Championship match at 'The Ultimate Thrill Ride'.

"The company, thank God, has given them the opportunity to perform and like I told Ashley today, my Ashley, I should say, 'when they give the first four [segments] of the go-home week, it speaks volumes of how you guys are thought of.' They just killed it. They had a great match, four [segments]. Thank God! I'm so excited for her. She works herself to death, but she loves it. So that's the important thing."

Flair shared that Charlotte works herself to death, but loves it. Also, 'Naitch', the notoriously lavish 'son of a gun', said that his daughter is great about managing her finances.

"You have no idea. She's totally different than me. [She has a] financial advisor; she pays her taxes on time, estimates included. Totally different than me, Jim. Jesus. Exactly. I'm not lying to you. I said, 'please'. She's doing great. I'm so proud of her. She stays in her apartment. It's $1,200 per month and I'm proud of her for that. And like [Mark] Carrano tells her, 'when you're not the champion, you're the people's champion' like John Cena."

Click here to listen to the podcast. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Ross Report with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

