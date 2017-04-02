- Above is video of Alexa Bliss arriving to Camping World Stadium for tonight's WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view. Our live coverage of the event will begin around 4pm ET.

"I want to believe and I have no reason not believe that it's going to feel good," JR said. "I have seen my friends here and they're my extended family. I spent 21 years with that company. I'd like to think Jan and I played a small part in helping retool the publicly traded WWE after staving off bankruptcy and some bad financial problems that we all battled through. It would be very cathartic. She wanted to go shopping and wear her good threads on the [Hall of Fame] red carpet, and she wanted to hear the crowd reaction if I got to come down to call a match. We can't do anything about the Hall of Fame and the red carpet, but maybe we can do something about the other."

- AJ Styles tweeted the following today regarding his match tonight with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33:

I made my @WrestleMania debut last year & I stole the show. This year I'm not just putting on a show.



I'm gonna beat up Shane McMahon. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 2, 2017

