- In the video above, The Miz & Maryse arrive to the stadium for WrestleMania 33 tonight. The Miz talked about how much their match tonight against John Cena & Nikki Bella means to them. He also credited Maryse for bringing "a whole new confidence" to his career.

- USA Today has an interview with Enzo & Cass for their "For The Win" section. During the interview, Cass was asked about his first impression of Enzo when they met as teenagers.

"Enzo is a bit of a loudmouth," Cass admitted. "He likes to run his mouth, even back in the day."

"He's met people like me before, being from where we're from," Enzo added. "A lot of people don't know how to perceive me or take me. Sometimes they perceive my kindness for weakness. Sometimes I rub them the wrong way. Nonetheless, the opinion of others have never been what I rested by morals and goals upon. We try to be ourselves. If people enjoy that or they don't, that's for them to decide. We're having the time of our lives right now."

- As noted, Triple H tweeted that "NXT is the place everyone wants to be" when Drew McIntyre was shown on camera during NXT Takeover: Orlando last night. Ryback corrected Triple H, replying:

Not everyone ?? https://t.co/X16E22PXmJ — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) April 2, 2017

